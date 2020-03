March 23 (Reuters) - Monnalisa SpA:

* CLOSES UNTIL APRIL 3 SHOWROOMS AND PRODUCTION UNITS FOLLOWING CLOSURE ON MARCH 12 OF STORES IN ITALY

* STORES BASED IN CHINA WERE REOPENED ON MARCH 2, 2020; IN REMAINING COUNTRIES GROUP IS FOLLOWING EVOLUTION OF LOCAL LAWS FOLLOWING COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)