Jan 23 (Reuters) - Monnari Trade SA:

* PLANS TO LAUNCH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

* PLANS TO BUY BACK UP TO 4.7 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES

* PLANS TO BUY BACK UP OWN SHARES FOR NO LESS THAN 0.1 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND NO MORE THAN 22 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* FUNDS TO BUY SHARES WILL COME FROM CO RESERVE CAPITAL

* PROGRAM TO FINISH BY JAN. 10, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)