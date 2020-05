May 7 (Reuters) - Mono Technology PCL:

* MONO TECHNOLOGY-QTRLY LOSS 390.3 MILLION BAHT VERSUS LOSS OF 112.4 MILLION BAHT

* MONO TECHNOLOGY-QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES 372.9 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 570.1 MILLION BAHT

* MONO TECHNOLOGY- CO WILL REDUCE COST OF MOVIE & SERIES PRODUCTION IN 2020 AS EFFECT FROM PANDEMIC FORCED PRODUCTION TO STOP

* MONO TECHNOLOGY- EXPECTED THAT BUDGET WILL BE REDUCED BY 50-80% WHICH IS ABOUT 200 MILLION BAHT IN 2020