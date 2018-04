April 18 (Reuters) - Monobank ASA (MONO-ME.OL):

* CONTINUED LOAN GROWTH OF NOK 523 MILLION FOR QUARTER, NET LOAN BALANCE OF NOK 2 876 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF NOK 68.8 MILLION, UP FROM NOK 55.9 MILLION IN Q4 2017

* QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX REACHED NOK 10.1 MILLION, UP FROM NOK 7.4 MILLION IN Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: