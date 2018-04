April 30 (Reuters) - Monolithic Power Systems Inc:

* MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q1 REVENUE $129.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $125.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $135 MILLION TO $141 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $135 MILLION TO $141 MILLION

* SEES Q2 GAAP GROSS MARGIN BETWEEN 54.9% AND 55.9%