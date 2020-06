June 16 (Reuters) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc:

* MONOPAR AND NORTHSTAR JOIN FORCES TO DEVELOP RADIO-IMMUNO-THERAPEUTICS (RITS) TARGETING SEVERE COVID-19

* MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC - MONOPAR AND NORTHSTAR PLAN TO COUPLE MNPR-101 TO A THERAPEUTIC RADIOISOTOPE SUPPLIED BY NORTHSTAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: