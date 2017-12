Dec 15 (Reuters) - MonotaRO Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture in Shanghai, China, in January 2018, with Sumitomo Corp

* JV will be mainly engaged in planing, supply and sale of industrial indirection material

* Says JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan (about 340 million yen) and co will own a 75 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ght7jB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)