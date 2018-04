April 4 (Reuters) - Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc:

* MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR

* ‍PAMELA LENEHAN WILL BE NAMED CHAIR OF BOARD, REPLACING ROBERT LENTZ, WHO HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD​

* ‍APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* ‍ ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY'S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS​