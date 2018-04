BRIEF-Monotype Reports Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.22

April 27 (Reuters) - Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc:

* MONOTYPE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 REVENUE $56.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $55 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MONOTYPE IMAGING - GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER OF 76.5% INCLUDED A ONE-TIME ROYALTY COST OF $2.2 MILLION RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARDS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MILLION - $251.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 – $0.52

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $57.0 MILLION – $61.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 – $0.15

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00 – $0.03

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09 – $0.12

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $247.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $247.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $59.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S