Oct 16 (Reuters) - MONRIF SPA

* SAYS APPROVES MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF EGA IMMOBILIARE S.R.L. AND EUCERA S.R.L. IN MONRIF‍​

* CONDITION OF INCORPORATIONS IS SIGNING AGREEMENT TO SPLIT E.G.A. EMILIANA GRANDI ALBERGHI IN FAVOR OF EGA IMMOBILIARE