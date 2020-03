March 24 (Reuters) - Monrif SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 174.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 200.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 11.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO EVALUATE IMPACTS ON PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL SITUATION OF GROUP

* FOLLOWING ITALY'S DECREE ON COVID-19, COMPANIES OF GROUP CONTINUE TO OPERATE