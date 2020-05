May 7 (Reuters) - Monrif SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 36.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MARCH PERFORMANCE ATTRIBUTABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* TO SEE FIRST POSITIVE RESULTS FROM NEXT AUTUMN