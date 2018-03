March 21 (Reuters) - Monrif Spa:

* FY REVENUE EUR 160.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 167.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 3.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES OPERATING RESULTS FOR 2018 IN LINE WITH RESULTS ACHIEVED IN 2017