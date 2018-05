May 21 (Reuters) - Monro Inc:

* MONRO, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $285.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $286 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE

* HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019