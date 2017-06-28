FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake announces succession, appoints Brett Ponton as its next president and CEO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake announces succession, appoints Brett Ponton as its next president and CEO

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Monro Muffler Brake Inc

* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces succession, appoints Brett Ponton as its next president and chief executive officer

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Ponton will succeed John Van Heel, who has decided not to renew his long-term contract when it expires on October 1, 2017

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - John Van Heel will continue as CEO until end of contract on October 1,then act as an advisor to company through March 2018

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Robert Gross, prior executive chairman, to retire from board and company

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Robert Mellor elected independent chairman of board, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.