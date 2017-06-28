BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake announces succession, appoints Brett Ponton as its next president and CEO

1 Min Read
June 28 (Reuters) - Monro Muffler Brake Inc
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces succession, appoints Brett Ponton as its next president and chief executive officer
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Ponton will succeed John Van Heel, who has decided not to renew his long-term contract when it expires on October 1, 2017
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - John Van Heel will continue as CEO until end of contract on October 1,then act as an advisor to company through March 2018
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Robert Gross, prior executive chairman, to retire from board and company
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - Robert Mellor elected independent chairman of board, effective immediately