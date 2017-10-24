FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Monro reports Q2 EPS of $0.55 excluding items
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Monro reports Q2 EPS of $0.55 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Monro Inc

* Monro Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q2 sales $278 million versus I/B/E/S view $276.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 9 to 12 percent

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.115 billion to $1.145 billion

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.10 including items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monro Inc - ‍guidance for fiscal 2018 comparable store sales has been revised to a range of down 1.0 percent to an increase of 1.0 percent on a 52-week basis​

* Monro - ‍diluted 2018 EPS guidance reflects about $0.10 of contribution from 53rd week, $0.15 to $0.19 in accretion from recent acquisitions​

* Monro Inc - ‍is currently reviewing its guidance policy and will provide an update in its Q4 fiscal 2018 earnings release​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
