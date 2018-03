BRIEF-Monsanto And Pairwise Announce R&D Collaboration

March 20 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co:

* MONSANTO AND PAIRWISE ANNOUNCE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION IN AGRICULTURE WITH GENE EDITING

* MONSANTO CO - PAIRWISE WILL WORK IN CORN, SOYBEANS, WHEAT, COTTON AND CANOLA CROPS EXCLUSIVELY WITH MONSANTO

* MONSANTO CO - CO WOULD CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION TO ACCESS, DEVELOP PAIRWISE IP IN ROW CROP APPLICATIONS