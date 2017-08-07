FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. announce partnership in roundup Ready Plus Crop Management Solutions
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 4:54 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. announce partnership in roundup Ready Plus Crop Management Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Valent U.S.A. Llc

* Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. LLC announce expanded partnership in Roundup Ready Plus® Crop Management Solutions

* Monsanto, unit of Sumitomo Chemical Company expanded partnership in 2018 Roundup Ready Plus Crop Management Solutions platform

* Valent will offer valor and fierce brands as exclusive preemergence ppo residual herbicides in program

* Rowel herbicide and Rowel FX Herbicide will be phased out to streamline product offerings in program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

