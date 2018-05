BRIEF-Monsanto CEO Announces Intent To Leave Co Upon Closing Of Bayer Acquisition

May 7 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co:

* MONSANTO COMPANY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HUGH GRANT ANNOUNCES INTENT TO LEAVE MONSANTO UPON CLOSING OF BAYER ACQUISITION

* MONSANTO CO - BAYER CONTINUES TO TARGET DEAL CLOSING IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018

* MONSANTO CO - GRANT WILL MAINTAIN HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL CLOSING

* MONSANTO - IN ADDITION TO CHAIRMAN AND CEO, SEVERAL MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE TEAM ALSO ANNOUNCED THEY WILL BE DEPARTING SHORTLY AFTER DEAL CLOSE

* MONSANTO CO - EXECUTIVE TEAM MEMBERS DEPARTING AFTER DEAL CLOSING INCLUDE, CFO PIERRE COURDUROUX, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER ROBERT FRALEY

* MONSANTO - CURRENT EXECUTIVES TRANSITIONING TO BECOME MEMBERS OF CROP SCIENCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM AT BAYER AFTER DEAL CLOSE INCLUDE CO’S COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: