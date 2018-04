April 24 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co:

* COLLABORATED WITH ADJUVANTS UNLIMITED, LLC TO DEVELOP AGRICULTURAL SPRAYER SYSTEM CLEANER DESIGNED TO DEACTIVATE DICAMBA

* CO AND ADJUVANTS UNLIMITED ANTICIPATE THAT INITIAL PRODUCT OFFERING WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN COMING WEEKS & AVAILABLE FOR 2018 SEASON