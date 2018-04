BRIEF-Monsanto Q2 Earnings Per Share $3.27

April 5 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co - Continues To Expect Pre-Tax Income Growth For Fiscal Year 2018, On A Stand:

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.27

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.22 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ‍MONSANTO COMPANY “OPTIMISTIC” ON CLOSURE OF MERGER WITH BAYER​

* QTRLY CORN SEED AND TRAITS SALES $2,721 MILLION VERSUS $2,902 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY SOYBEAN SEED AND TRAITS SALES $912 MILLION VERSUS $862 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q2 RESULTS WERE DRIVEN BY IMPROVED GLYPHOSATE PRICING, BETTER PRICING AND INCREASED ACRES FROM INTACTA RR2 PROTM SOYBEANS

* QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $‍5,019​ MILLION VERSUS $5,074 MILLION LAST YEAR

* FOR FY, SEES GROWTH TO BE DRIVEN BY PRICING FOR GLYPHOSATE, CONTINUED ADOPTION OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES IN SEEDS AND GENOMICS

* ‍IN U.S., CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT 40 MILLION ACRES OF ROUNDUP READY 2 XTEND SOYBEANS TO BE PLANTED IN FISCAL YEAR 2018​

* CO “CONTINUES TO BE CONFIDENT” IN CO, BAYER’S ABILITY TO SECURE REQUIRED APPROVALS WITHIN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018​

* TOLERANT SOY AND COTTON IN 2018"