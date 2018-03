March 20 (Reuters) - Monster Beverage Corp

* MONSTER BEVERAGE - ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS - SEC FILING

* MONSTER BEVERAGE - IN AMENDMENT, ER'S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO'S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2IDKDsD)