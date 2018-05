BRIEF-Monster Beverage Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.38

May 8 (Reuters) - Monster Beverage Corp:

* MONSTER BEVERAGE REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 NET SALES RISE 14.7 PERCENT TO $850.9 MILLION

* NET SALES FOR STRATEGIC BRANDS SEGMENT FOR 2018 Q1 WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $6.0 MILLION, DUE TO ADOPTION OF ASC 606

* MONSTER BEVERAGE - ESTIMATES THAT DISTRIBUTOR TERMINATION EXPENSES IN 2018 Q1 REDUCED REPORTED EARNINGS BY ABOUT $0.01 PER SHARE, AFTER TAX

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $850.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: