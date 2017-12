BRIEF-Monster Digital Terminates License Deal Between Monster Inc, SDJ Technologies

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Monster Digital Inc:

* MONSTER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC AND LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

* HAS FORWARDED MONSTER INC A NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF TRADEMARK LICENSE DEAL BETWEEN MONSTER INC, SDJ TECHNOLOGIES

* MONSTER DIGITAL SAYS HAS BEEN “DISSATISFIED” WITH ROYALTY RATE UNDER LICENSE DEAL, IN LIGHT OF DECREASING SALES, DEMAND FOR ACTION SPORTS CAMERAS

* VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL BY PLAINTIFF IN CONNECTION WITH CLASS ACTION COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST CEO, DAVID H. CLARKE & CERTAIN BOARD MEMBERS

* BELIEVES ITS EXISTING SPORTS CAMERA BUSINESS CAN STILL BE “VIABLE” WITHOUT USE OF MONSTER BRAND

* HAD TALKS WITH OTHER COMPANIES FOR A MORE COST EFFECTIVE LICENSE UNDER WHICH IT COULD MARKET PRODUCTS SUCH AS ACTION SPORTS CAMERAS