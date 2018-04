April 5 (Reuters) - MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA :

* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF TWO NEW INTERNATIONAL CONTRACTS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF € 8.5 MILLION

* TRADING IN SHARES TO RESUME ON APRIL 6

* ANNOUNCES AN ORDER BY AVORIAZ STATION FOR AN AMOUNT OF EUR 4.4 MLN‍​

* CO AND ITS CEO MR GALLOT-LAVALLÉE APPEARED BEFORE AMF SANCTION COMMISSION ON APRIL 4

* FINES INCURRED BY CO AND MR GALLOT-LAVALLÉE ARE AT MAXIMUM EUR 500,000 AND EUR 150,000 RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)