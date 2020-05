May 7 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi CEO Marco Morelli tells media call:

* BANK’S ORIGINAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN NOW “MEANINGLESS” BANK CANNOT BE TIED TO IT

* VIRUS CRISIS INCREASES NEED TO FIND STRATEGIC SOLUTION FOR BANK AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* MONTE DEI PASCHI, LIKE OTHER MID-SIZED BANKS, FACES ISSUE OF ASSESSING SUSTAINABILITY OF BUSINESS MODEL

* COVID-19 CRISIS MAKES IT EVEN HARDER FOR MID-SIZED BANKS TO RAISE FUNDING AT COMPETITIVE LEVELS AND SUSTAIN INVESTMENTS TO RESKILL STAFF