March 6 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli says:

* CHANGE OF GOVERNMENT WILL NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON BANK AND WHAT IT HAS TO DO

* BANK HAS COME OUT OF INTENSIVE CARE AND WILL NEED TIME TO GO BACK TO NORMAL, IT CAN'T WALK FAST YET