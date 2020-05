BRIEF-Monte Dei Paschi Confirms It is Studying Spin-off Of Large Part Of Its Impaired Loans

May 29 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA :

* IS STUDYING BAD BANK OPERATION AND IS IN TALKS WITH SUPERVISORY AUTHORITIES

* FOLLOWING INFORMAL GREEN LIGHT FROM EU COMMISSION, IT HAS STARTED TALKS WITH ECB AND ITALIAN MARKET WATCHDOG TO START OPERATION

* IT IS LOOKING IN DEPTH INTO COMPOSITION OF BAD BANK BUT IT HAS NOT COMPLETED THE PROCESS YET

* ASSETS TO BE SPUN OFF WOULD INCLUDED SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF BANK'S IMPAIRED LOANS