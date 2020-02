BRIEF-Monte Dei Paschi Q4 Net Loss At EUR 1.22 Bln

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA:

* Q4 WRITEDOWNS EUR 246.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113.3 MILLION IN Q3

* TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 14.7 % AT END-DEC VERSUS 14.8% END-SEPT

* Q4 NET FEES EUR 371.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 356 MILLION IN Q3

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 333.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 355 MILLION IN Q3

* Q4 NET LOSS EUR 1.22 BILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 93.8 MILLION IN Q3

* BANK FAILED TO MEET RESTRUCTURING PLAN’S PROFITABILITY GOALS IN 2019

* GROSS NPE RATIO AT 12.4% AT END-DEC VERSUS 14.6% AT END-SEPT

* FAILURE TO MEET RESTRUCTURING PLAN PROFITABILITY GOALS IN 2019 ENTAILS FURTHER 100 MILLION EURO OPERATING COST CUTS

* NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURE COVERAGE RATIO 48.8% AT END-DEC VERSUS 52.6% AT END-SEPT

* ADDITIONAL COST REDUCTION SHOULD BE ACHIEVED BY END-2021

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 862.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 811.1 MILLION IN Q3

* FY NET PROVISIONS FOR RISKS AND CHARGES FOR EUR -72 MILLION MAINLY DUE TO PROVISIONS FOR SETTLEMENTS LINKED WITH DIAMOND TRANSACTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)