March 22 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena says:

* THERE ARE NO PLANS FOR ANOTHER CAPITAL INCREASE ON THE TABLE, CONFIRMS RESTRUCTURING PLAN TIMELINES

* CONFIRMS TARGETS FOR BAD LOAN REDUCTION, COST CUTS AND TIMELINE FOR BAD LOAN SECURITISATION