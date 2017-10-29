BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi says tender of shares for exchange and settlement postponed

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena says:

* ‍voluntary public offering of shares for exchange and settlement will not start on Oct 30 because the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has not enacted the decree concerning MEF’s purchase of the shares that will be tendered

* date for start of ‍voluntary public offering of shares for exchange and settlement will be made known once MEF enacts decree concerning purchase of those shares