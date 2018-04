April 19 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli in interview in Italian daily La Repubblica:

* SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE LEGAL RISKS FACING BANK WILL AFFECT ANY EXTRAORDINARY OPERATION

* SAYS NO STRATEGIC OPERATION ON TABLE

* WHEN ASKED ABOUT MERGERS, SAYS BANK MUST FIRST STRENGTHEN ITS BUSINESS, THEN STRATEGIC EVALUATIONS WILL BE FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)