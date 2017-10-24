BRIEF-Monte Paschi says could miss some targets if ECB confirms new bad loan proposal

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa says in prospectus ahead of shares resuming trading

* says that if the European Central Bank’s new bad loans guidelines are approved without significant changes, the lender may need to raise coverage levels for loans turning sour from 2018 and could therefore miss some restructuring plan targets

* potential legal claims in civil cases amount to 4.233 billion euros, bank had set aside 572 million euros as of June 2017