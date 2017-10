July 31 (Reuters) - MONTEA CVA:

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT CONCERNING ACQUISITION OF A STRATEGICALLY LOCATED PLOT OF LAND OF 59,900 M²

* TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE OF EUR 10 MILLION

* THIS ACQUISITION WILL PROCEED THROUGH TAKEOVER OF 100% OF SHARES OF VILPRO NV

* TRANSACTION IS SLATED TO BE CLOSED IN BEGINNING OF OCTOBER 2017