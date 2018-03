March 29 (Reuters) - MONTEA CVA:

* TRANSACTION REPRESENTS A NET INITIAL YIELD OF 6.95%.

* CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE

* LEASE IS FOR FIXED TERM UNTIL 30 JUNE 2029 AND WILL GENERATE GROSS RENTAL INCOME OF €650,000 PER YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2GhdoxP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)