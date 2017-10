Sept 13 (Reuters) - MONTEA CVA:

* ANNOUNCES CAPITAL INCREASE OF MAXIMUM EUR 68.0 MILLION TO FINANCE GROWTH STRATEGY

* ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 41 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM SEPT 14 TO SEPTEMBER 21

* CONFIRMS 2017 EPRA OUTLOOK OF EUR 26 MILLION WITH GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.17 PER SHARE

* SIX RIGHTS ALLOW THE HOLDER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ONE NEW SHARE