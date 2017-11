BRIEF-Montea Comm acquires a build-to-suit project exceeding 47,000 sq.m for Decathlon‍​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - MONTEA COMM VA:

* ACQUIRES A BUILD-TO-SUIT PROJECT EXCEEDING 47,000 SQ.M FOR DECATHLON IN WILLEBROEK ‍​

* BUYS THE REMAINING PLOTS OF LAND FOR € 3.2 MILLION ADJACENT THE EXISTING DEVELOPMENTS OF DACHSER AND FEDERAL MOGUL‍​

* TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE AT EUR 31.6 MILLION, TO GENERATE A GROSS INITIAL YIELD OF ABOUT 6.5%‍ PERCENT

* GROWTH FINANCED WITH FUNDS MONTEA OBTAINED THROUGH RECENT CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 68 MLN‍​

* DECATHLON WILL RENT BUILDING FOR A MINIMUM FIXED PERIOD OF 10 YEARS.‍​

* ACQUISITION WILL CONTRIBUTE TO MONTEA'S EPRA RESULT OF 2017