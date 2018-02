BRIEF-Montea Comm FY Net Rental Result Up At 40.7‍​ Million Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Montea Comm Va:

* FY NET RENTAL RESULT EUR 40.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT (IFRS) EUR 36.5 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE EXPECTED TO REMAIN ABOVE 95 PERCENT IN 2018‍​

* PROPERTY PORTFOLIO SHOULD GROW TO EXCEED € 800 MILLION IN 2018

* EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN OF 92% ON AN ANNUAL BASIS FOR 2018

* EPRA RESULT PER SHARE EXPECTED TO GROW BY 5 PERCENT IN 2018, DIVIDEND PER SHARE TO GROW BY 3 PERCENT IN 2018‍​

* IN 2018, MONTEA EXPECTS FURTHER GROWTH IN THE THREE COUNTRIES IN WHICH IT IS ACTIVE TODAY.

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT 31 DECEMBER OF 96.3 PERCENT VERSUS 98.1 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV/SHARE AT DEC 31 ‍​ EUR 29.67 VERSUS 27.80 EUROS YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV/SHARE AT DEC 31 ‍​ EUR 29.67 VERSUS 27.80 EUROS YEAR AGO