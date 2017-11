Nov 9 (Reuters) - MONTEA COMM VA:

* REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH DE KELLEN BV TO ACQUIRE CA 48 HECTARES ON THE DE KELLEN INDUSTRIAL ESTATE IN TIEL.‍​

* THE PARTIES EXPECT TO CLOSE THE TRANSACTION, AFTER THE DUE DILIGENCE, BY Q1 2018‍​

* TOTAL LEAD TIME FOR THE PROJECT IS ESTIMATED AT 4 TO 6 YEARS