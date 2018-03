BRIEF-Montea Comm Va ‍Signs New Transactions In Belgium And France​

March 13 (Reuters) - Montea Comm Va:

* ‍SIGNS NEW TRANSACTIONS IN BELGIUM AND FRANCE​

* ‍ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF NEW PROJECT OF A CA. 7,230 M² WAREHOUSE AND CA. 1,440 M² OFFICES AT BRUCARGO

* ‍12-YEAR LEASE HAS BEEN CONCLUDED WITH WFS​

* ‍CONSTRUCTION TO START SOON AND NEW BUILD-TO-SUIT PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY SPRING 2019​

* ‍ACQUIRED A LOGISTICS DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IN LESQUIN​

* ‍CROSS-DOCK DISTRIBUTION CENTRE CONSISTS OF STORAGE SPACE AND OFFICES AND IS LET IN ITS ENTIRETY TO DHL​

* ‍DHL SIGNED A LEASE FOR A PERIOD OF 9 YEARS, WITH A FIRST TERMINATION OPTION AFTER 6 YEARS​

* ‍THIS LEASE WILL GENERATE AN ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME OF EUR 270,000​

* ‍TRANSACTION REPRESENTS A TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE OF EUR 4.15 MILLION​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE A NET INITIAL YIELD OF CA. 6.50%

* ‍FACIL EUROPE BVBA SIGNED A LEASE FOR 9 YEARS, LEASE TO GENERATE EUR 202,805 ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME​ Source text: bit.ly/2Hw54qb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)