April 3 (Reuters) - Monument Mining Ltd:

* MONUMENT ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION ON SELINSING PROPERTY

* ‍MONUMENT WILL PAY US$3 MILLION TO SMSB IN CONSIDERATION FOR SETTLEMENT​

* ‍ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT WITH RESPECT TO A CLAIM ON OWNERSHIP OF PLAINTIFF IN 5% JV SUIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: