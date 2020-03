BRIEF-Monument Mining To Follow Movement Control Order In Malaysia Due To Covid-19 Virus

March 18 (Reuters) - Monument Mining Ltd:

* MONUMENT TO FOLLOW MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IN MALAYSIA DUE TO COVID-19 VIRUS

* MONUMENT MINING-CO WILL FOLLOW MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER ISSUED BY MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT SELINSING GOLD MINE FROM MARCH 18TH TO 31ST

* MONUMENT MINING-IMPLEMENTED BUSINESS SUSTAINING PLAN TO ENSURE OPERATION WOULD BE BACK ON TRACK IMMEDIATELY ONCE BAN OF MINING ACTIVITIES IS LIFTED

* MONUMENT MINING - CERTAIN OPERATION FUNCTIONS WILL BE CARRIED OUT AS WELL ON A BEST EFFORT BASIS THROUGH MANAGEMENT AND STAFF WORKING FROM HOME