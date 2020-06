BRIEF-Moody's Affirms Australia's AAA Rating, Maintains Stable Outlook

June 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service :

* MOODY’S AFFIRMS AUSTRALIA’S AAA RATING, MAINTAINS STABLE OUTLOOK

* MOODY’S - AUSTRALIA’S ECONOMIC AND INSTITUTIONS AND GOVERNANCE STRENGTHS TO CONTINUE TO SUPPORT RESILIENCE IN FACE OF SHOCKS INCLUDING CORONAVIRUS

* MOODY’S - EXPECTS THAT A LONG-STANDING CONSENSUS ON AUSTRALIA’S PRUDENT MANAGEMENT OF PUBLIC FINANCES WILL CONTINUE TO PREVAIL

* MOODY’S - AS AUSTRALIA’S ECONOMY RECOVERS, SOVEREIGN’S FISCAL STRENGTH WILL REMAIN BROADLY RESILIENT

* MOODY'S SAYS FOR AUSTRALIA, THE SHOCK MANIFESTS IN REDUCED CHINESE DEMAND FOR ITS EXPORTS EXACERBATING THE EFFECTS OF THE US-CHINA TRADE DISPUTE