BRIEF-Moody's affirms Italy's Baa2 rating, maintains negative outlook
#Market News
October 6, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Italy's Baa2 rating, maintains negative outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Moody‘s-

* Moody’s affirms Italy’s Baa2 rating, maintains negative outlook

* Moody’s on Italy says Italian economy currently seeing stronger growth, after six years of very weak outturns

* Moody’s on Italy- near-term outlook for growth is now stronger than expected ‍​

* Moody’s on Italy- long-term local currency and foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings are unchanged at aa2‍​

* Moody’s on Italy says downside risks to Italy’s creditworthiness remain elevated, leading Moody’s to maintain negative outlook on the Baa2 rating

* Moody's on Italy- short-term foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings also remain unchanged at P-1 Source text : bit.ly/2xZ2XKa

