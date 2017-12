BRIEF-Moody's Affirms Japan's A1 Rating; Outlook Stable

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S AFFIRMS JAPAN‘S A1 RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

* MOODY‘S SAYS JAPAN‘S LONG-TERM LOCAL- AND FOREIGN-CURRENCY BOND AND DEPOSIT CEILINGS REMAIN AT AAA

* MOODY‘S SAYS AFFIRMED GOVERNMENT. OF JAPAN‘S A1 LOCAL AND FOREIGN CURRENCY ISSUER RATINGS, LOCAL CURRENCY SENIOR UNSECURED RATING

* MOODY‘S SAYS JAPAN‘S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS VIEW THAT THOSE LONGER-TERM PRESSURES ARE UNLIKELY TO MATERIALIZE OVER THE NEXT 12-18 MONTHS

* MOODY'S SAYS RATING AFFIRMATION REFLECTS JAPAN'S STRONGER PROSPECTS OF STABLE DEBT BURDEN OVER NEXT FEW YEARS, IMPROVEMENTS IN DEBT AFFORDABILITY Source bit.ly/2iXqoy8