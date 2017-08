BRIEF-Moody's affirms Latvia's A3 rating, maintains stable outlook

July 14 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's affirms Latvia's A3 rating, maintains stable outlook

* Moody's says Latvia's long-term local and foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at AAA

* Moody's on Latvia - stable outlook balances assumption policies supporting country's economic resilience will be maintained against presence of geopolitical risk in region

* Moody's says believe that Latvia's creditworthiness will continue to remain constrained by geopolitical risk posed by "volatile relations" with Russia Source: (bit.ly/2tUfWsi)