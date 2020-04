BRIEF-Moody's Affirms Nigeria's B2 Ratings, Maintains Negative Outlook

April 15 (Reuters) - MOODY’S:

* MOODY’S AFFIRMS NIGERIA’S B2 RATINGS, MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

* MOODY’S - NIGERIA’S NEGATIVE OUTLOOK CONTINUES TO REFLECT MATERIAL DOWNSIDE RISKS TO CREDITWORTHINESS IDENTIFIED WHEN OUTLOOK WAS CHANGED TO NEGATIVE

* MOODY’S - NIGERIA’S RISKS TO CREDITWORTHINESS HAVE INCREASED EXACERBATED BY OIL PRICE SHOCK, FINANCIAL, ECONOMIC IMPLICATIONS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MOODY'S - IN THE LONGER TERM, IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON NIGERIA'S GROWTH, PARTICULARLY IN LARGE INFORMAL SECTOR, MAY WEAKEN ECONOMIC STRENGTH