BRIEF-Moody's Affirms South Korea's AA2 Rating, Maintains Stable Outlook

May 12

* MOODY’S AFFIRMS KOREA’S AA2 RATING, MAINTAINS STABLE OUTLOOK

* SOUTH KOREA’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY BOND CEILING REMAINS UNCHANGED AT AA1.

* PROJECTS SOUTH KOREA’S GOVERNMENT DEBT TO REMAIN CONTAINED AT LESS THAN 45% OF GDP, PRESERVING S.KOREA’S HIGH FISCAL STRENGTH

* STABLE RATING OUTLOOK REFLECTS LIMITED RISKS TO KOREA’S CREDIT PROFILE

* OVER AT LEAST NEXT 2 TO 3 YEARS DOES NOT EXPECT S. KOREA'S GENERAL GOVERNMENT FISCAL BALANCES TO RETURN TO A SURPLUS POSITION Source: bit.ly/2YRNY1P