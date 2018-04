BRIEF-Moody's Affirms United States' Aaa Rating; Maintains Stable Outlook

April 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service:

* MOODY’S AFFIRMS UNITED STATES’ AAA RATING; MAINTAINS STABLE OUTLOOK

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S.’ LONG-TERM COUNTRY CEILINGS FOR LOCAL- AND FOREIGN-CURRENCY BOND AND BANK DEPOSITS REMAIN UNCHANGED AT AAA

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S.’ SHORT-TERM COUNTRY CEILINGS FOR FOREIGN-CURRENCY BONDS AND BANK DEPOSITS REMAIN UNCHANGED AT PRIME-1 (P-1)

* MOODY’S SAYS IT SEES LITTLE PROSPECT OF U.S.’ ECONOMIC STRENGTH DIMINISHING MATERIALLY IN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* MOODY’S SAYS AFFIRMATION OF U.S.’ RATING REFLECTS EXCEPTIONAL ECONOMIC STRENGTH, VERY HIGH STRENGTH OF INSTITUTIONS, VERY LOW EXPOSURE TO CREDIT-RELATED SHOCKS

* MOODY’S SAYS THERE IS NO NEAR-TERM PROSPECT OF BENCHMARK STATUS OF US DOLLAR AND US TREASURY MARKET BEING UNDERMINED

* MOODY’S SAYS LOOKING AHEAD OVER NEXT DECADE, U.S. FACES ADVERSE FISCAL DYNAMICS DUE TO RISING AGEING-RELATED ENTITLEMENT SPENDING, HIGHER DEBT SERVICE PAYMENTS

* MOODY'S SAYS WOULD CONSIDER CHANGING OUTLOOK & ULTIMATELY MOVING U.S.' RATING IF IT CONCLUDED OVER COMING YEARS POLICYMAKERS DO NOT HAVE CAPACITY TO RESPOND DECISIVELY TO MITIGATE ADVERSE FISCAL DYNAMICS OVER MEDIUM TERM