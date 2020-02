BRIEF-Moody’s Analytics Says Fed Rate Cuts May Fall Short Of Stabilizing Markets

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s Analytics :

* MOODY’S SAYS FED RATE CUTS MAY FALL SHORT OF STABILIZING MARKETS

* MOODY’S SAYS COVID-19 POSES DOWNSIDE RISK TO U.S. ECONOMY, & THOUGH THERE ARE LIMITS TO MONETARY POLICY, THE FEDERAL RESERVE MAY NEED TO STEP IN

* MOODY’S SAYS IF FINANCIAL MARKET CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO TIGHTEN, ODDS OF RATE CUT WILL INCREASE

* MOODY’S SAYS PREVIOUS ASSUMPTION THAT CORONAVIRUS WILL BE CONTAINED TO CHINA PROVED OPTIMISTIC, AND ODDS OF A PANDEMIC ARE RISING

* MOODY’S SAYS PREVIOUSLY PUT ODDS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC AT 20%, BUT NOW PUT THEM AT 40%

* MOODY'S SAYS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL RESULT IN GLOBAL AND U.S. RECESSIONS DURING FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR Source : bit.ly/2uy9ifU